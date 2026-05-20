Pop star poses for pictures while visiting Massachusetts brewery

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Pop superstar Jason Derulo was recently spotted at a Massachusetts brewery.

Derulo posed for photos with staff while visiting Cisco Brewers in New Bedford. He also had some fun on the beer garden’s mechanical bull.

“Turns out ‘Ridin’ Solo’ hits different with a Cisco in hand,” the brewery wrote in a Facebook post. ”Shoutout to Jason Derulo for stopping by! What an icon."

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Derulo is known for hit songs “Whatcha Say,” “Talk Dirty,” “Savage Love,” “Wiggle,” and “Want to Want Me."

Cisco also operates locations on Nantucket and in Boston’s Seaport and Fenway sections.

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