Political expert weighs in on Markey-Moulton Senate primary

BOSTON — A major U.S. Senate race is taking shape in Massachusetts. On Wednesday, Congressman Seth Moulton officially announced he will challenge Senator Ed Markey in the 2026 Democratic primary.

During Boston 25 News Now at 3, Boston 25 News anchor Kerry Kavanaugh spoke with Tom Whalen, associate professor of social science at Boston University and a presidential historian, to break down what’s ahead in the race.

Whalen noted that while Markey overcame long odds in 2020 when then-Rep. Joseph Kennedy III challenged him, the political dynamics may look different this time. Moulton, who is expected to campaign from a more centrist position, could appeal to moderate Democrats, while Markey continues to hold strong support among progressives.

Kavanaugh also asked about age as a factor in the race — Markey will be 80 by Election Day, while Moulton will be 47.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group