Police: Worcester man arrested for possession of child porn and over 400 grams of crystal meth

WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities arrested a Worcester man on Tuesday for allegedly trafficking drugs and possessing child porn.

Officers received a warrant out of Dorchester District Court for 39-year-old Michael Cox on charges of possession of child pornography, dissemination of obscene material to a minor, and enticement of a child under 16, according to Boston Police.

Officers went to Cox’s S Edlin Street residence in Worcester and arrested him without incident.

Investigators allegedly found multiple packages of methamphetamine, several glass pipes, three cell phones, five hard drives, and two laptops. The crystal methamphetamine was later determined to weigh approximately 462 grams, according to police.

In addition to the child porn charges, Cox was also charged with trafficking a Class B substance over 200 grams.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

