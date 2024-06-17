Police: Victim sustains life-threatening injuries in stabbing at Mass and Cass

BOSTON — Police are investigating a stabbing in the troubled Mass and Cass section of Dorchester on Monday.

Authorities say just before 5:30 p.m. they received a report of a person stabbed. Responding officers found a victim suffering from a stab wound.

They were transported to an area hospital with injuries police say are life-threatening.

Homicide units were called to the scene to investigate.

No arrests have been made.

