Police: Suspect fought clerk, bystander with ‘edged weapon’ during armed robbery at NH store

SALEM, N.H. — Authorities are investigating after a man allegedly threatened and fought a clerk and bystander while robbing a convenience store overnight.

Salem Police say they responded to the Seasons Corner Market at 501 South Broadway around 12:32 a.m. Friday for a report of an armed robbery.

According to investigators, arriving officers learned a male suspect had threatened the clerk and another person with “an edged weapon” and attempted to take the register drawer. A fight reportedly occurred between the three men, eventually spilling out into the parking lot.

The suspect, described as a white man wearing blue pajama pants, a grey shirt, sustained a facial injury in the fight and then fled on a bicycle towards the state line, according to police.

Neither the clerk or bystander were injured in the altercation.

Methuen officers reportedly saw the suspect on foot near the rail trail and the MSPCA. The suspect fled into a swampy area.

Police searched for hours but did not locate him.

Investigators say numerous items of evidentiary value as well as the suspected weapon were found both at the robbery scene and in Methuen.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jake Genest at 603-893-1911.

