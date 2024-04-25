Police surround encampment of protesters at Northeastern University in Boston

BOSTON — Boston and campus police officers surrounded an encampment of pro-Palestinian protesters at Northeastern University on Thursday afternoon.

More than 50 students have gathered at the encampment near the Behrakis Health Sciences Center on Leon Street.

Video from the scene of the protest showed dozens of police officers gathered around the encampment.

“Northeastern student protesters established a protest encampment on campus, in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Students have been met by a large police presence and continual threat of arrest,” a college spokesperson said in a statement. “Students are demanding that Northeastern’s administration disclose all financial relationships and investments with Israeli companies, divest from these relationships, and denounce the war on Gaza. They are also calling on Northeastern administration to ask police to stand down and allow their peaceful protest to continue.”

The encampment at Northeastern joins similar encampment protests that are ongoing at many universities in the area, as well as others across the country.

At Emerson College, more than 100 protesters were arrested after a clash with Boston police officers who were trying to clear an encampment from a public right-of-way.

