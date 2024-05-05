Person shot in Boston’s North End

BOSTON — A person was shot in Boston’s North End early Sunday morning.

Around 2:52 a.m. officers responded to the area of 226 North Street for a report of a person shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

