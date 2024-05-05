Northeastern students arrested at encampment speak out

Three current Northeastern University students and one former student were four of the 98 arrested Saturday at the pro-Palestine encampment on campus.

“Trespass and riot/refusal to disperse,” said Ben, a student citing his charges. “It was crazy that our school would rather do that … rather than come to the table and even talk about our demands.”

The students tell Boston 25 they’re facing 30-40 hours of community service and are still waiting for possible discipline from the school.

A Pro-Palestine encampment on Centennial Common was removed by multiple police agencies Saturday morning.

Students tell Boston 25 they were held in a nearby classroom while detained by police Saturday.

Ben added, “I took Intro to chemistry in that classroom they held us in it I took Intro to Chemistry in that classroom they held us in.”

Northeastern University reported 98 individuals were arrested Saturday. Of the 98, only 29 were students at the school.

Julia, a former Northeastern student added, “They were students here in Boston. We had BU, Emerson, and Berkeley.”

The school cited that students not attending the school were trespassing on private property. Students of the university were breaking their student code of conduct.

Local leaders including Massachusetts congressman Jake Auchincloss spoke out against the encampments -- citing a failure of local schools to protects Israeli and Jewish students.

Pro-Palestine encampments still stand at MIT and Harvard University.

While thousands flocked to Northeastern’s campus for graduation weekend, the students encouraged those still protesting to hold firm.

“We’re not yelling at you,” said Ben referring to Israeli and Jewish students. “We’re yelling at our institutions for supporting this.”

Northeastern’s latest statement revealed they are increasing security for graduation weekend, and cited security as their priority in the near future.

