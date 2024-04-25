Bodycam videos show Boston police talking with Emerson students before clash that led to 108 arrests

BOSTON — Body camera video released Thursday by the Boston Police Department showed officers talking with Emerson College student protesters as they attempted to disperse a pro-Palestinian encampment from a public right-of-way peacefully.

Four officers were injured, one seriously, and 108 people were arrested as protesters clashed with police late Wednesday night before the encampment in the Boylston Place alley was ultimately torn down and cleared.

“We don’t want to arrest anybody. We support your right to protest. I’m indifferent,” an officer is heard saying in one of the videos. “I don’t have a side either way. I want you to be able to do this peacefully...At this point it’s late. People live here. We’ve been getting a lot of complaints.”

The protesters then suddenly interrupted the officer, loudly chanting, “Free, free Palestine! Free, free Palestine! Free, free Palestine!”

Officers informed the students that the college did not solely own the alley they were in and that it had a public right-of-way under the jurisdiction of the Boston Police Department. Earlier in the day, the students were warned that they would be subject to “imminent law enforcement action” because tents were violating city code and becoming a fire hazard with students blocking doors, hydrants, and access to buildings.

The confrontation ultimately turned violent and dramatic video showed the moments when the protesters clashed with police after lining up and locking arms in the alleyway.

NEW: @bostonpolice break up the @EmersonCollege encampment overnight. Students started this on Sunday night in the Boylston Place alley to stand in solidarity with pro-Palestinian students arrested at other universities and call for a ceasefire. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/S8TUwNXGzD — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) April 25, 2024

Protesters were seen in zip-tie handcuffs being led into awaiting police vehicles after officers were able to subdue the crowd. By Thursday morning, a Boston Public Works crew had cleared all signs, tents, and garbage from the alley.

Emerson College canceled classes Thursday in the wake of the arrests.

In a statement, Emerson College President Jay Bernhardt said, Emerson staff and administrators were at the scene, focused on supporting our students through this highly stressful situation and seeking to de-escalate the conflict. Today, Emerson officials were at the police precincts and courthouses with the arrested students, and the College will receive them back on campus when they are released.”

Some students claimed that officers shoved students to the ground and forced their way through through crowds in an “unjustifiable” fashion.

Boston police didn’t release bodycam video showing their perspective of the altercation, only the moments that preceded the clash.

