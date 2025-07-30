Police seeking public’s help after man found unresponsive on Maine road

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — State and local police are seeking help from the public after a man was found unresponsive on a road in Maine over the weekend.

Darlon Aguilar, 25, of Portland, remains in critical condition at Maine Medical Center in Portland, state police said Wednesday.

On Saturday night, at approximately 11:21 p.m., Scarborough Police responded to 8 Ginn Road and found Aguilar lying unresponsive in the roadway.

Scarborough Police and the Maine State Police are investigating the circumstances that led to his injuries.

Anyone who had contact with Aguilar on Saturday is urged to call Scarborough Police at 207-883-6361 or the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit at 207-624-7076.

Scarborough is a town northeast of Old Orchard Beach.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

