Police seeking to identify man in connection assault on elderly person at MBTA station

BOSTON — Police are asking the public’s help to identify a man in connection with an assault on an elderly person at an MBTA station last week.

MBTA Transit police shared images of a man in a Patriots T-shirt and a blue hat.

ID Sought re: A&B on an Elderly Person. 6/5 1125AM #MBTA Alewife Station busway. Recognize this SP of interest? Pls contact our CIU at 61-222-1050 w/any info you may have. You can remain anonymous. TY pic.twitter.com/PIsxL7ubsN — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) June 8, 2026

Police say they are looking to identify him in connection with the assault of an elderly person at the Alewife Station busway on Friday, June 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MBTA Transit Police at 617-222-1050

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group