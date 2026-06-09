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Police seeking to identify man in connection assault on elderly person at MBTA station

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Police seeking to identify man in connection assault on elderly person at MBTA station
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Police are asking the public’s help to identify a man in connection with an assault on an elderly person at an MBTA station last week.

MBTA Transit police shared images of a man in a Patriots T-shirt and a blue hat.

Police say they are looking to identify him in connection with the assault of an elderly person at the Alewife Station busway on Friday, June 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MBTA Transit Police at 617-222-1050

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