Police seeking accused hit-and-run suspect that injured child in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a driver allegedly involved in a crash that injured a juvenile on October 11.

Weymouth Police say the suspect pictured is wanted for questioning involving a hit-and-run crash in the area of Memorial Drive on that day. The collision caused injuries to a child.

The condition of the child and age were not immediately made available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Weymouth Detectives at 781-331-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group