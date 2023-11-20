Police seek help identifying suspect wanted in armed robbery at Tewksbury convenience store

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect who is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Tewksbury over the weekend.

Officers responding to a report of an armed robbery at Andy’s Convenience on Woburn Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday learned that a man in his mid-20s had brandished a Tec9-style firearm with an extended magazine as he demanded cash and other items from a clerk, according to Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus.

The suspect fled the store after the incident, ran across Woburn Street, and disappeared into a wooded area.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt with white strings, black pants, a navy blue backpack, and white and black Nike sneakers with an orange or red swoosh.

Sneakers worn by Tewksbury robbery suspect Tewksbury Police Department

In an effort to identify the man, the department on Monday released surveillance video of the robbery.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to call Tewksbury police at 978-851-7373 or email tewks_detectives@tewksbury-ma.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

