Police seek help identifying man suspected of installing card skimmer at Mass. grocery store

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Police are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of installing a credit card skimmer over a payment terminal at a Massachusetts supermarket.

The Brookline Police Department on Thursday shared surveillance video of a man who appeared to slip the skimming device over the card reader as he waited for the clerk to check him out.

A manager at the unnamed store discovered the skimmer on Tuesday and a review of the surveillance system indicated the device had been in place since August, according to Brookline Police Sgt. Rob Disario.

It’s not clear if anybody has fallen victim to the skimmer, but police are urging the public to inspect their credit card statements regularly for unusual or unauthorized charges.

“If you discover you are a victim, report it to both the police and the credit card company right away,” the police department advised. “You can also put a security freeze on your credit report to prevent someone from opening a credit account in your name!”

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Brookline police.

