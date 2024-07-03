Police searching for Falmouth man whose been missing for months

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man who was last seen in April.

53-year-old Michale Bolina (aka Michael Boling) of both Falmouth and North Carolina was reported missing in late May, according to Falmouth Police.

Bolina is described as a 5′11, 135lb white man with blue eyes and brown hair.

Efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to call Detective Ron Carpenter at 774-255-4527 ext. 4620.

