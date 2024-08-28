Police searching for child who walked away from charter school in Barnstable

Police are searching for a child who walked away from a charter school in Barnstable on Wednesday.

The child walked away from the Sturgis Charter School, Massachusetts State Police told Boston 25 News.

Members of the Barnstable Police Department, a Massachusetts State Police Airwing, and State Police K9 units are currently scouring the area for the missing child, MSP said.

Boston 25 has reached out to Barnstable police for more info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

