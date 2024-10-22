Police rescue curious calf that got stuck in chilly swimming pool at New Hampshire home

NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Police officers and firefighters jumped into action to rescue a curious calf that managed to get itself stuck in a chilly swimming pool in the yard of a New Hampshire home on Monday.

The calf, named Charlie, somehow gained access to a family swimming pool in Northfield, prompting a rescue effort, according to the Northfield Police Department.

“Charlie somehow gained access to the family pool this morning, bypassing necessary authorization and ignoring the seasonal inappropriateness of swimming due to chilly water conditions and water depth posing a potential safety risk,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Photos shared by the department showed Charlie peeking out of the above-ground pool, greeting first responders at an elevated pool deck.

Family members and emergency crews used a harness and floatation device to safely lift Charlie out of the water.

Rescuers then dried Charlie off and fed him apples to calm his fear.

“His fear and slight chill were apparent,” the department added. “We feel fortunate that Charlie was ambulatory and roaming his pasture upon our departure.”

