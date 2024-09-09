Police in Raynham investigating online threat against school

Raynham police are investigating an online threat made against a school.

Raynham police said they were contacted by Bridgewater Raynham School officials about concerning social media chat.

Police said it was determined there were no credible threats to the schools or students after an investigation.

Police say there will be an increased police presence at Raynham schools this week due to the threat.

