Police: Quincy woman accused of hitting cruiser, leading police on highway chase

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A Quincy woman is accused of ramming a Massachusetts State Police cruiser with a stolen before leading troopers on a highway chase Tuesday night.

Around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, a white van driving next to a state trooper on I-93 South near the Braintree Split hit the cruiser, an MSP spokesperson told Boston 25 News. The trooper behind the wheel slowed down to activate his emergency lights, but the van allegedly struck the cruiser again.

The trooper began to pursue the van, reporting that the large white vehicle was driving erratically on I-93 at over 90 miles per hour.

As the trooper followed the vehicle, they were notified by Boston police to be on the lookout for a vehicle matching the description of the one that left the scene of the cruiser crash.

Boston police said the van was wanted for several offenses, including dangerous operation, driving the wrong way and striking a light pole.

When the van continued speeding along I-95 North, state police deployed stop sticks twice, popping its tires on the second attempt.

The van finally came to a stop near exit 41 in Waltham and arrested 24-year-old Quincy woman Alina Dunham.

After Dunham was arrested, Boston police also told state troopers that the van was reported as stolen.

Dunham is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Wednesday on the following charges:

assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

assault and battery on a police officer (stapler)

failure to stop for police

leaving the scene of property damage

receiving a stolen motor vehicle

speeding

driving with a suspended license

