Police: Officers met with gunfire from a burning Vermont residence

MILTON, VT — The Vermont State Police have released an update regarding an ongoing emergency situation in the town of Milton.

Police say that around 7 P.M. on Wednesday, first responders were dispatched to 78 Main Street to a report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, first responders, including members of the Milton Police Department, were met with gunfire from the burning building.

One officer was hit and transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional officers from Chittenden and Franklin counties, including Vermont State Police, were dispatched to the scene to help contain the situation.

At this time, Main Street is closed between U.S. Route 7 and the intersection with East Road/North Road, as a large police presence remains on scene.

Officers are advising the public to avoid the area.

The situation remains active and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

