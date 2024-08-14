Police officer thrown into air after being struck by car at busy Burlington shopping plaza

BURLINGTON, Mass. — A police officer was thrown into the air after he was struck by a car while working a construction detail at a busy shopping plaza in Burlington on Wednesday morning, authorities said

Two officers were working an Eversource detail at 34 Cambridge Street near CVS Pharmacy when a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox suddenly jumped the curb and struck one of the officers, causing him to go airborne, according to Burlington Police Chief Thomas P. Browne.

The officer, who Browne identified as Timothy Kirchner, landed on top of the Equinox. He was rushed to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center with serious injuries to his arm, elbow, and legs.

The second officer immediately jumped into action, helping the motorist stop the vehicle before assisting Kirchner, according to Browne. That officer suffered scrapes and cuts but wasn’t seriously hurt.

A 75-year-old man from Reading was attempting to park when he hit the gas pedal, a preliminary investigation indicated.

Kirchner retired in June as a sergeant after 32 years of service and is currently serving as a reserve officer.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting Burlington police with the investigation.

