Police officer from New Hampshire killed in the line of duty in Texas

AUSTIN, TX. — A New Hampshire native working as a police officer in Texas was killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

The Copperas Cove Police Department confirmed that Officer Elijah Garretson was killed on Saturday, January 10.

Garretson, 27, was shot and morally wounded while attempting to apprehend a fugitive wanted for allegedly engaging in organized crime activity who failed to appear in court.

Jamison Cavazos, 26, allegedly shot Garretson while in a scuffle with him and two other officers who were attempting to arrest him.

Cavazos, who fled the scene, committed suicide. Garretson was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The Texas Rangers are currently handling the investigation.

“As we begin to navigate this incredibly difficult time, we ask for understanding and patience as our department, Officer Garretson’s family, and our law enforcement family grieve this tremendous loss,” the Copperas Cove Police Department said in a statement.

“Out of respect for all those affected and the ongoing investigation, no further information is being released at this time.”

“The New Hampshire State Police mourns the passing of officer Elijah Garretson, a New Hampshire native, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty last Saturday,” the New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

“During this difficult time, our thoughts are with his loved ones, colleagues at the Copperas Cove Police Department, and all those affected by this tragedy. He will never be forgotten.”

Texas Senator Pete Flores shared in a release that Garretson’s death marks the second officer who was killed in the line of duty in a month.

“This officer placed his life in harm’s way trying to protect public safety and paid the ultimate price,” said Flores.

“This loss is a tragic reminder of the courageous sacrifice that our law enforcement officers face every day.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

