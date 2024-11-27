Police: New Hampshire mother accused of drunk driving with months-old twins in the backseat

MANCHESTER, NH — A New Hampshire mother is accused of driving under the influence while her two 11-month-old infants were in the vehicle, according to police.

On Monday at 4:00 p.m. Manchester police responded to a two-car accident on Boynton Street, Manchester police said. Responding officers found a Hyundai Elantra with significant front-end damage on the passenger side and a Honda Pilot with minor damage.

EMTs on the scene reported to police that the Hyundai Elantra was being driven by 37-year-old Shannon Lurvery and her twin 11-month-old infants were not properly secured in the car seats.

Manchester police say Lurvery appeared agitated and was uncooperative with officers.

Officers determined Lurvery was intoxicated. A police department spokesperson said Lurvery struggled with officers who arrested her.

Lurvey is facing charges of aggravated DUI with a passenger under 16, endangering the welfare of a child, and resisting arrest.

The infants were transported to a local hospital for observation before being released to a relative.

The driver of the Pilot was not hurt in the crash.

