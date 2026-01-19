Police make arrest in Mass and Cass drug investigation

BOSTON — After an investigation, police arrested a 55-year-old male from Dorchester in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street on Saturday.

At around 12 p.m., police were patrolling the area and allegedly observed behavior consistent with the street-level narcotics activity. Police allegedly then witnessed what appeared to be hand-to-hand exchanges between two individuals.

An officer then made contact with a female who threw away the small plastic bag containing a white rock-like substance.

The woman would later be charged and summonsed to Roxbury District Court for possession of a class B substance.

Police continued to monitor the male suspect who was allegedly observed engaging in additional suspected drug activity.

Based on the observations and information relayed to responding units, officers located the man inside a nearby business and placed him under arrest.

Boston police recovered three plastic bags of fentanyl totaling approximately 10 grams, twenty-four small plastic bags of crack cocaine totaling approximately 7 grams, eight medium plastic bags of marijuana totaling approximately 19 grams, and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

The suspect was identified as Trahern Combs. He will be arraigned in Roxbury District for trafficking more than 10 grams of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a class B substance, distribution of a class B substance, and possession with intent to distribute a class D substance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

