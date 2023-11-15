Police looking for person who abandoned a dog on side of road in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Leominster Police are looking for a person who left a dog in a crate on the side of Nashua Street early Tuesday morning.

The small female dog was found around 8:30 a.m., police say.

“We are being inundated with calls from people wishing to foster or adopt this dog,” said Leominster Fitchburg Animal Control in a statement. “We would like to ask that unless you have specific information or knowledge of this dog you refrain from calling about wanting to foster or adopt.”

The dog will be held for seven days, and officials say they will post if she becomes available for adoption.

Police ask anyone who may have seen anything or has information on who this dog’s owner might be, to please call Animal Control at 978-514-2381.

Abandoned dog in Leominster (Leominster Fitchburg Animal Control)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

