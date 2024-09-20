Police looking for missing Oxford man with autism

OXFORD, M.A. - Police are currently searching for an Oxford man with autism after leaving his home.

Triston, 24, lives near the Oxford and Chariton town border. He was last scene on his home ring camera leaving around 1 P.M. heading towards Charlton St.

Oxford Police Department posted on Facebook that, “[Tristan’s] family is worried about him and wants him home safe.”

If you have any information, please contact the Oxford Police Department at (508) 987-0156, and ask for Sergeant. Kasik or tell the dispatcher what you know.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

