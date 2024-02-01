Police looking for driver and vehicle involved in hit-and-run that left woman injured in Leicester

LEICESTER, Mass. — Leicester Police Department is turning to the public for help locating a suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left an elderly woman with serious injuries over the weekend.

The crash occurred in the early morning of January 20 on Stafford Street near Carleton Road. Police said the driver struck an 86-year-old Leicester woman, leaving her in the snow on the side of the roadway.

The woman was observed by passing good samaritans who stopped, called 911, and stayed until help arrived, according to police.

The woman was transported to the hospital. There is no update on the victim’s current condition.

Police are looking to identify the driver and vehicle involved which, based on nearby surveillance footage and evidence at the scene, is believed to be a silver Audi Q5 or SQ5, which likely has front passenger-side bumper damage.

The Leicester Police Department is attempting to locate a suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash (The Leicester Police Department)

Police said after striking the woman, the vehicle made a left turn at Stafford Street and Huntoon Memorial Highway (Route 56) where it continued north on Huntoon Memorial Highway (Rt. 56).

Anyone with information is requested to contact LPD Detectives, Sgt. Matthew Brady at 508-892-7010 ext 2017 or bradym@leicesterpd.org

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group