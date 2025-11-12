Police investigating shoplifting incident at Five Below, seek suspect identification

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they say shoplifted from a local store.

The incident happened at the Five Below on November 11, according to police.

Police issued a photo of the person they’re looking to identify.

Stoughton shoplifting suspect Stoughton Police searching for a person they say is a suspect in a shoplifting incident at Five Below. Photo credit: Stoughton Police Department

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to call Stoughton Police at 781-344-2424.

