Police investigating serious crash involving box truck in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET, Mass. — Police in Wellfleet are investigating a serious crash involving a box truck Thursday morning.

Authorities alerted drivers to a serious crash in the area of Route 6 Northbound and Lecount Hollow Road.

Detours are currently in place.

Video shared with Boston 25 News showed an SUV appeared to collide head-on with a box truck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

