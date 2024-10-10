Police investigating serious crash involving box truck in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET, Mass. — Police in Wellfleet are investigating a serious crash involving a box truck Thursday morning.
Authorities alerted drivers to a serious crash in the area of Route 6 Northbound and Lecount Hollow Road.
Detours are currently in place.
Video shared with Boston 25 News showed an SUV appeared to collide head-on with a box truck.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group