Police investigating larceny, shoplifting incident at Lululemon on Newbury Street

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a larceny, shoplifting incident at the Lululemon on Newbury Street.

According to police, on Sunday around 4:55 p.m. officers responded to a radio call for a larceny in progress at the Lululemon store located at 208 Newbury Street.

Upon arrival, officers learned that two juvenile female suspects had fled the scene on foot with several hundred dollars worth of merchandise prior to their arrival.

No arrests have been made at this time, police say the incident is being investigated as a larceny/shoplifting offense.

Preliminary information does not indicate that a robbery occurred at this time.

An investigation remains on going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group