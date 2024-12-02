Police investigating double shooting in parking lot of Boston restaurant

BOSTON — Police have launched an investigation into a double shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a restaurant in Boston on Monday.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting outside El Dugout at 122 Seaver Street in Dorchester around 11 a.m. found two people in need of medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victims were taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Video showed the area around the Latin American eatery roped off with yellow tape as officers and detectives scoured the scene for evidence.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

