Police investigating double shooting in Mattapan neighborhood

Boston police are investigating a double shooting in a Mattapan neighborhood on Friday evening.

Two people were shot on Standard Street, a residential area, shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to Boston police.

One victim refused treatment but the other was taken to the hospital, where they are expected to survive

