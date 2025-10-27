Police investigating deadly workplace accident in Rockland

ROCKLAND, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a workplace accident in Rockland on Monday.

Two men fell from a boom lift at the Brentwood Arms condominium complex on North Avenue shortly before 11:00 a.m., the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said.

Responding police and firefighters pronounced a 72-year-old man dead at the scene.

The second man was transported to South Shore Hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the incident.

