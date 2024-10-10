Police investigating deadly crash involving box truck in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET, Mass. — Police in Wellfleet are investigating a fatal crash involving a box truck Thursday morning.

Authorities alerted drivers to a serious crash in the area of Route 6 Northbound and Lecount Hollow Road just before 7 a.m. Responding officers found a 2006 box delivery truck driven by a 60-year-old Worcester man had struck a 2020 Toyota Sienna van driven by a 63-year-old Eastham woman head-on.

The Eastham woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Her identity is not being released at this time.

The driver of the box truck was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Traffic on Route 6 is being diverted through the South Wellfleet General Store complex until investigators clear the scene.

Video shared with Boston 25 News showed the aftermath of the deadly collision.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

