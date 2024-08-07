Police investigating daytime shooting at Malden apartment complex

MALDEN, Mass. — Questions remain after a daytime shooting at a Malden apartment complex on Wednesday.

According to police, officers received a call for reports of a shooting in the area of Summer Street around 9:30 a.m. Arriving officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.

Captain Marc Gatcomb did not say the age of the victim or what led up to the shooting. He did say the individuals are known to police and a gun was recovered at the scene. It is unclear if the gun is legally registered.

“We are in the process of interviewing witnesses who were at the scene,” Captain Gatcomb said. “They are being cooperative. Also at this time there is no public safety threat. We feel we have all the individuals who were involved at that current time.”

The apartment building was not evacuated or put in lockdown.

“It’s frightening,” one neighbor said. “It’s getting worse and worse.”

The cause of the shooting is under investigation by local police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

