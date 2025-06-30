Police investigating break-ins at 2 Boston restaurants

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is investigating break-ins at two restaurants in the city.

According to Boston police, around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers assigned to the South End were dispatched to the area of 92-94 Peterborough Street for two break-in reports.

Once on the scene, officers found that the front glass doors of Rod Thai Family Taste and Viva Burrito were shattered, and that both cash registers were lying on the ground inside.

“When I came to the store, I saw police around this area, like a lot of police,” Panda Limsawa of Rod Thai said.

Limsawat and his family own Rod Thai Family Taste, one of the businesses Boston police say was robbed Sunday morning.

“It’s terrible, I was shocked this morning,” said Limsawat. “I never thought it was going to happen to us. It’s just a restaurant, so why would they rob a restaurant?”

Police say that an undisclosed amount of money was taken from both restaurants.

There was no immediate word on possible suspects, and no arrests have been made.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

