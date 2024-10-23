Police investigating antisemitic stickers posted in multiple locations in Brookline

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Police are investigating after over a dozen antisemitic stickers were located in the Coolidge Corner neighborhood of Brookline.

According to police, on Saturday morning officers were called to upper Harvard Street for stickers found which showed swastikas over the Israeli flag.

The stickers were located on public property on light poles and street signs, but there were several located on the window of a private business, police said.

In total, there were 16 stickers on public property and 2 on private property and they have all been removed.

“Brookline has no toleration for and is united against hate,” said Brookline Select Board Bernard Greene. “We are a community dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion and will join together to show we are strong and will support those who are targeted by these hateful symbols. We understand that hate is indivisible and those that spew hate against our Jewish residents and businesses will turn their hatred against other members of our community if given the opportunity.”

According to Greene the stickers were posted in areas with significant numbers of Jewish and Israeli residents and businesses.

The town of Brookline is asking residents who see vandalism or hateful messages of any kind in the community, to please report them using BrookONline oe to police at 617-730-2222.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

