Woman struck, killed by vehicle in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — An investigation is underway after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in a New Hampshire city on Monday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 1741 South Willow Street in Manchester just after 5:30 p.m. found a 65-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of a Mazda CX-9 involved in the crash, a 52-year-old woman from Nashua, wasn’t hurt.

Police didn’t say if charges would be filed against the driver.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the police department’s traffic unit at 603-668-8711.

