Police investigating after three men shot at New Hampshire park

MANCHESTER, NH — Police are investigating after three people were shot at a park in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday night.

The three men were shot at Livingston Park on Hooksett Road before they arrived at Elliot Hospital for medical treatment, according to Manchester Police.

The victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and are all in stable condition.

This incident is under investigation and anyone with information about this crime should call the Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group