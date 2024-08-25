Police are investigating after a cemetery in Melrose was vandalized earlier this week.

The wooden fence and a toppled headstone at the Workmen’s Circle Cemetery appeared to have been set on fire when officers responded around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to Melrose police.

Police investigating after Melrose cemetery vandalized (Melrose Police Department)

A groundskeeper told police the fence was intact and the headstone was upright when they left on Sunday night.

Any member of the public with information, or who may have seen something suspicious in the area, is asked to contact Melrose Police at 781-979-4213.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

