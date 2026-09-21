Police investigating after man stabbed, slashed on MBTA bus

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a dispute between two men on an MBTA bus turned violent on Sunday night, authorities said.

The alleged knife attack happened near Humboldt Avenue and Seaver Street in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood just before 10:30 p.m., according to Transit police.

Police say an altercation turned physical, with one man stabbing another man in the torso and slashing his hands.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect initially fled the scene but was later taken into custody after police searched the area.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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