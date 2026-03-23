BROCKTON, Mass. — Brockton police are investigating after a man was shot and killed earlier Sunday night.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. when police responded to Clinton Street for multiple reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A short time later, the victim died.

0 of 7 Police investigating after man killed in deadly shooting in Brockton Police investigating after man killed in deadly shooting in Brockton Police investigating after man killed in deadly shooting in Brockton Police investigating after man killed in deadly shooting in Brockton Police investigating after man killed in deadly shooting in Brockton Police investigating after man killed in deadly shooting in Brockton

A neighbor who was in his car at the time of the shooting came in contact with the victim and says that he ran up to his window.

“He said ‘I got shot can you call 911′ and I said, ‘Yeah, I’m going to call them right now,’” the neighbor said. “It was scary. I’ve never seen something like that.”

No arrests have been made, and authorities are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group