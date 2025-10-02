Police investigating after car jumps curb, hits man and woman in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass. — Police are investigating after a car jumped the curb and hit people in Mansfield on Tuesday morning.

The Mansfield Police and Fire Departments responded to the area around 108 Oakland Street around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday for a reported crash involving a man and a woman.

An initial investigation indicated that a driver in a white 2012 Honda Accord drove up onto the sidewalk, striking the pedestrians.

The man suffered a head injury that required him to be flown to Rhode Island Hospital. The woman was also driven by ambulance to Boston Medical Center South.

The driver was evaluated but did not require further medical attention.

Mansfield Police Crash Reconstructionist Officer David Kinahan was on the scene and led an investigation into the crash.

