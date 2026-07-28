Police investigating after body found floating in Salem Harbor

SALEM, Mass. — A body was found floating this morning in Salem Harbor, according to police.

Around 9:40 a.m., authorities were notified the body was in the vicinity of Central Wharf.

The body was recovered and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said further details will be released when appropriate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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