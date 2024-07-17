Police identify victim killed in weekend shooting in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON — Police have identified the person killed in a shooting in Jamaica Plain late Sunday night.

Andy Baez Manan, 35, of Boston, died following the shooting, police said.

At about 10:17 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a person shot at New Washington Street and the Arborway in Jamaica Plain.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

