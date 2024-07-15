Local

One dead after being shot on Arborway in Jamaica Plain

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

One hospitalized after shooting on Arborway in Jamaica Plain

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — One person has died after a shooting in Jamaica Plain late Sunday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in the area of the Arborway and New Washington Street in Jamaica Plain.

Responding officers found an adult with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read