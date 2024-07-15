One dead after being shot on Arborway in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON — One person has died after a shooting in Jamaica Plain late Sunday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in the area of the Arborway and New Washington Street in Jamaica Plain.

Responding officers found an adult with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

