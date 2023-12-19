Police identify man who was stabbed to death in East Boston last week

BOSTON — Police on Tuesday identified the man who was stabbed to death in East Boston last week.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 186 Grove Street just before 6:45 a.m. on Friday found 34-year-old Wilfredo Landaverde Arevalo, of Medford, suffering from life-threatening stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

Arevalo was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Video from the scene showed a hat and phone on a section of sidewalk that was roped off with yellow police tape.

East Boston stabbing scene

Boston police homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the incident in an effort to track down a suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be left by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME 27463.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group