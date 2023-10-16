Boston Police identify man killed in brazen daytime shooting on Corona Street

BOSTON — Police on Monday identified a man killed in a brazen daytime shooting on Corona Street in Boston on Friday.

James Jones, 30, of Dorchester, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At approximately 2:06 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a radio call for a person shot at 46 Corona St.

When officers arrived, they found Jones suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

“Our office in law enforcement will do everything we can to bring the perpetrator of this incident to justice,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Friday.

Video from the scene showed a massive emergency response with dozens of cruisers, crime tape, and detectives scouring the neighborhood for evidence.

No arrests have been made.

Hayden on Friday urged the public to reach out to law enforcement with any information that may help investigators.

“We need the community’s help. If anyone knows anything about what has happened here, we need help, we need assistance,” Hayden said Friday.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit ay 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “”TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Anyone in need of emotional support or simply needing to talk to someone about the distressing events in the Boston community may reach out to the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team, which provides free, private support 24/7 at 617-431-0125.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

