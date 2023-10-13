Investigation underway after person killed in brazen daylight shooting in Boston

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a daylight shooting that left one person dead on Friday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 46 Corona Street in the city’s Dorchester section just after 2 p.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head outside 42 Carona Street, the Boston Police Department and the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said in a press conference.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Video from the scene showed a massive emergency response with dozens of cruisers, crime tape, and detectives scouring the neighborhood for evidence.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting.

Officials asked the public to reach out to law enforcement if they have any information that may help investigators.

The DA’s office has also been called to the scene to assist Boston police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

