Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to severe thunderstorms in our area.

The National Weather Story issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for west-central Bristol County, Southwestern Norfolk County and southeastern Worcester County until 6:00 p.m.

Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts are possible.

Southeastern Windham County in northern Connecticut and Northern Washington County, Northwestern Newport County, Kent County, Providence County and Bristol County in Rhode Island also fall under the weather alert.

Locations impacted include Providence, Fall River, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, East Providence, Woonsocket, Coventry, Cumberland, North Providence, Franklin, South Kingstown, West Warwick, Johnston, North Attleborough, North Kingstown, Bristol, Plainfield, Attleboro, and Smithfield.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 5/08 5:15PM. Seek shelter immediately and stay with Boston 25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/gz3hwlMdGw — Kevin Lemanowicz (@KevinBoston25) May 8, 2024

WATCH THE FORECAST | INTERACTIVE RADAR | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow our Boston 25 Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Kevin Lemanowicz | Shiri Spear | Tucker Antico | Vicki Graf

Stay Informed:

Utilize MEMA’s real-time power outage viewer to stay informed about current power outages in your community and region, and across the state, including information from utility companies about restoration times.

Utilize MEMA’s live weather radar and forecasting tools.

MassDOT | MBTA | Logan Airport | Amtrak

Online Resources:

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency - on Facebook and Twitter

Mass211

Federal Emergency Management Agency

National Weather Service/Boston

National Weather Service/Albany, NY





©2022 Cox Media Group